Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Handelsbanken

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MICLF stock remained flat at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. Mycronic AB has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

