NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Price Performance

NanoXplore stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

