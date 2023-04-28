National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.27. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

TFII opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

