Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NHTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 8,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $71.08 million, a PE ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,667.56%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

