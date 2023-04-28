Navalign LLC Acquires 5,032 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,902,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,143. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

