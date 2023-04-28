Navalign LLC Buys 250,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 520.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

