Navalign LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.28. 8,268,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,922,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $615.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

