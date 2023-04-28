Navalign LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

