Navalign LLC Sells 548 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Navalign LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

