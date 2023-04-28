Navalign LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.93. 64,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

