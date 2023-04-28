Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.71. Neonode shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 29,892 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
