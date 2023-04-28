Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.71. Neonode shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 29,892 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Neonode by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

