Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.44

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
