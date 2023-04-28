Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.44

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neovasc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neovasc

About Neovasc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

