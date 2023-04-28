NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Stock Price Down 31.8%

Shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Rating) traded down 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 1,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

NeoVolta Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

