Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 901,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 873.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTOIF remained flat at $47.60 during trading hours on Friday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

