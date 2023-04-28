NetApp, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.44 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

