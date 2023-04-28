Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Mizuho began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $66.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,588,000 after buying an additional 101,158 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

