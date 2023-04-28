New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.62.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Concept Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

