Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.541 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$51.44 and a 12 month high of C$95.53. The company has a market cap of C$52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.69.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.7938084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Newmont

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

