NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.69.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.29. 1,104,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,455. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

