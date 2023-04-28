NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 497,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

