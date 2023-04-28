NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.27. 758,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,330. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

