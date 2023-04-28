NewSquare Capital LLC Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 828,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

