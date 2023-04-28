NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 45,967.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195,820 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 1,886,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

