NewSquare Capital LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,435. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

