NewSquare Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,675. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.