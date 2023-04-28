NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,951 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $95.42. 1,160,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.