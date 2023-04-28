NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,931 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.87. 961,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.