NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 14,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $46.35 on Friday. 3,290,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,403. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

