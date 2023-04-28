NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.36. 1,840,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,229. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

