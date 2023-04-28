Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $210.12. 958,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

