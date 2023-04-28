Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 2.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $59,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.40. 54,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,596. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.12. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

