Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

MTB traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 363,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

