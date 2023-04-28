Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 10,034 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %

APTV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,731. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

