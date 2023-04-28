Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.01. 154,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,141. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

