Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 825,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.