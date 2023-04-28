Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 15,121 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.42 on Friday, reaching $219.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,023. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

