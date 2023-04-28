Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $11,504,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,701,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,089. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

