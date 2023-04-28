Ninety One North America Inc. Takes $17.56 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,564,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,282,000 after purchasing an additional 616,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,992,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,301,744,170,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 677,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,234. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

