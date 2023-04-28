Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $8.48 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000. Elevance Health makes up about 2.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, hitting $472.16. The stock had a trading volume of 328,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,291. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.47 and its 200-day moving average is $490.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

