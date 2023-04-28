Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 224 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,244. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

