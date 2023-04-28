Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,116 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.63 and a 200 day moving average of $443.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

