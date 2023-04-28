Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 262,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of eBay worth $173,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

