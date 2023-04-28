Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 144,245 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.29% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $154,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 47,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 3,750,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,733. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

