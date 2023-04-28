Ninety One UK Ltd Has $123.50 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365,339 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $123,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

IQV stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 626,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.