Ninety One UK Ltd Has $851.12 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153,744 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 2.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 3.91% of VeriSign worth $851,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.09. 199,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

