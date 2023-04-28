Ninety One UK Ltd Has $98.18 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Vale worth $98,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $67,778,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 9,441,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,471,422. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

