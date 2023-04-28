Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,513 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $618,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

ADP stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.53. 487,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

