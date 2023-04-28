Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 562,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.37. 317,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,075. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.