Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 14.3%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 361,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 64,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Niobay Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

