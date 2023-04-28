Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noah by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 111,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

