Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
